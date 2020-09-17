Lt.Col.Thileepan – The journey of his sacrifice.

This is not just any other loss. This is a loss which aches many hearts and touches the soul of thousands. He was a fighter, he was persistent and determined for his life was to be significant for the salvation of Tamils, for us to get our liberation. He starved for 12 days and sacrificed his life for us to live in hope for us to live in our home.

Daily account of Thileepan Anna’s hunger strike.

First Day – 15th Sept 1987

The journey of his sacrifice.

At 9am Thileepan Anna met school children waiting in queues to greet him. He spoke with Thalaivar for a few minutes via the walkie talkie. Then walked towards the brown vehicle that was awaiting him and sat on the front seat. The vehicle headed to the Nallur Kandasamy Temple. Thileepan Anna got out of the vehicle and as he walked towards the stage an Amma unexpectedly approached him and blessed him with thiruneeru on his forehead. Thileepan Anna was touched by this kind gesture as he had lost his mother at very young.

At 9.45am he walked towards and sat on the chair on the stage ready to begin his fast. Major Prasath chaired the meeting while Nadesan and poet Kasi Ananthan explained why Thileepan Anna was conducting this fast. He intended to protect the rights of the Tamil nation and the Tamil homeland and attract the attention of the Indian government and people to fulfill his demands. Later Major Prasath read out the 5 demands:

All Tamil political prisoners detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act should be released. The colonisation of the Tamil homeland by the Sri Lankan state under the guise of rehabilitation should be stopped. Suspend all rehabilitation work until the formation of an interim (Tamil) government for the Tamil homelands. The Sri Lankan government should stop opening new Police stations in the Tamil homeland The Sri Lankan government should disarm and withdraw ‘home guards’ paramilitary from the Tamil homeland.



Two days earlier a written statement with the demands were delivered to the Indian higher officials allowing up to 24 hours for them to act on them. However, since they had not heard back from them until the 15th it was decided that the fast unto death and protest would begin.



At 2pm Thileepan Anna requested for some books to read. Within 15 minutes several rare and unique books were brought to him. He was keen to read about the history of other struggles, in particular the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people. He was also interested in reading about the following revolutionaries: Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Ho Chi Minh, and Yasser Arafat. A poetry book on Palestine was handed to Thileepan Anna and he eagerly read it.



At 5pm performances began again. School students were reciting poems. One young girl, named Suseela drew Thileepan Anna’s attention away from his book to the stage. Her emotional cry made Thileepan Anna shed tears. Another speech delivered by a young boy received an overwhelming applause from the audience.



At 11pm Thalaivar arrived to see Thileepan Anna. Thalaivar asked everyone to be mindful when speaking with Thileepan Anna. Thalaivar wanted to ensure Thileepan Anna had energy while on his fast.

He met a few journalists, with whom he had an open and frank conversation.



At 11.30pm he went to use the restroom and went to sleep at midnight.



At 1.30am he had fallen deep asleep. His pulse rate was read at 88 and his respiratory rate was 20. This could only be taken whilst he was asleep as he would refuse to take these tests whilst awake. Thileepan Anna made it clear that he would refuse food, water and any medical attention while he was fasting.



This was the end of the first day of his tremendous sacrifice.

Second Day – 16th Sept 1987

The journey of his sacrifice.

At 5am Thileepan Anna woke up for the day. He freshened up and used the rest room but did not have any bowel movement. Although sadness could be seen in his face, he carried on having conversations with a smile. He read all the daily newspapers.

At 10am the performances began. Thevar was the chair of the events today. There was fierce competition from the younger generation to register their names to recite poems at the event. Nitharsanam videographers were capturing videos and photos at all angles.

Whilst the poem recitals were taking place Thileepan Anna asked for the microphone to be brought so that he could do a speech. Thileepan Anna was told that he would get tired due to not consuming any food or water. Thileepan Anna requested to speak for only two minutes and then he would stop. He pleaded for the microphone to be brought. He looked pitiable. His eyes were drained and face dull, however his pleasant smile remained unchanged. Thileepan Anna was given permission to speak for two minutes and Thevar had informed the audience that Thileepan Anna would speak. The audience were ecstatic.



Thileepan Anna’s Speech:

‘Vanakkam to my beloved people. As I am unable to stand and speak, I am going to sit whilst speaking. I do not know whether I will be in a state to be able to talk to you tomorrow so I would like to talk to you today. I am resolute in our goal. We have lost up to 650 martyrs till today. Miller spoke his last words to me. I was with him till the very end. ‘I am pleased and satisfied that I am sacrificing my life for my mother land. My only worry is that I will not be able to witness our people achieving freedom through my own eyes’.

Thileepan Anna goes on to say:

I knew almost all the 650 martyrs. That I will not be able to forget. I recall Thalaivar’s words when I went to seek his permission before beginning this hunger strike. ‘Thileepa, you go on ahead, I will follow behind’. You have a Thalaivar who has clarity and values the freedom of our people over his own life. Let the peoples’ war erupt under his great leadership. This revolution will achieve Tamil Eelam and the basic rights of the Tamil nation. I will watch this joyfully from above with the rest of the martyrs.

I am confident that our people will, one day, achieve their freedom. It gives me great satisfaction and contentment that I am fulfilling a national responsibility to the nation. It is a real and resolute aim. My last wish is that you achieve this aim by standing with our Thalaivar.’ He spoke slowly with fatigue but authoritatively which made people shed tears.

Later Thalaivar visited Thileepan Anna. He stroked Thileepan Anna’s head as he laid their exhausted. You could see the affection of a father and the love of a mother in those strokes.

At midnight Thileepan Anna began to fall asleep.

Third Day – 17th Sept 1987

The journey of his sacrifice.

At 6am Thileepan Anna woke up, both his lips were chapped and white. His eyes had sunken further than the day before. His face was cracked and dry and his hair was a mess. When asked, “Are you not going to brush your teeth and wash your face?” He replied, “No, do not want to.” He combed his messy hair. At this point, he had not passed urine yet. When asked, he said ‘it does feel like I need to go’.

When he was helped to climb off the stage, he said, ‘Don’t leave me, I will come down’ and jumped down. He kept his mind strong.

He continued to struggle to pass urine. Minutes were passing by quickly. But there seemed to be no benefit. He climbed up and sat at the right side of the stage and invited the usual people to converse with. When he was requested to talk less to conserve energy, he used his signature smile in response and continued chatting.

It had now been 45 hours since he had something to drink. For how many days is he going to suffer like this? He is already struggling to pass urine. If another two days pass what will happen? When requested to drink water, he shouted with exasperation ‘Are you joking?…I started this hunger strike with the condition that I will not drink any water…then how could you ask me to drink water?’

“Don’t ask me to drink water any more, what is a hunger strike?…water, glucose, coconut water, are all food items…you can take these and live for many days…but that’s not a hunger strike…there needs to be a meaning for a hunger strike…a pure aim needs to be achieved, this is why we strain ourselves and go on a hunger strike…this was not started simply for political gain…I cannot drink water and deceive the people.” He was right; however Thileepan Anna’s life was very valuable.

As time passed, the Nallur temple grounds filled with people. In the past two days people had come in the thousands but today it had become a hundred thousand. At 9am Students from the schools in Jaffna started arriving in queues with their white uniforms and started filling the grounds. Thileepan Anna was no longer a member of the liberation movement but a representative of the Tamil nation. Mothers became emotional and tearful at the sight of Thileepan Anna’s weakened body.

It was scorching hot but suddenly as if the heavens had opened to protect a child who was suffering if started pouring with rain. However, none of the public moved, even as it rained. It was evident at how the people felt.

Even whilst he was drained and exhausted Thileepan Anna gestured for the people to seek cover from the rain. But still no one moved. It seemed as if the public were asking ‘is it only you that could suffer for your nation and melt like a candle? This rain is nothing in front of your great sacrifice’.

Some overhead sheets were being hung up to shelter from the rain. Whilst Kasi Ananthan’s poem was roaring from the speakers. ‘is Thileepan calling death, is this necessary at this young age?’

Today, on the third day, there were electrifying speeches and emotional poems taking place on the stage. One of the speakers, Karunanthasivam, a devoted supporter from Kankesanthurai said the following in his speech ‘Thiyagi Thileepan’s life is priceless, he is no longer just a part of the liberation movement, he is now an asset to the Tamil nation. Thileepan should at least drink some water and save his life. He should give in to his adamancy, eat or drink something and free our worries. This is not just my request but that of the hundreds of thousands of people who have gathered here.’

Thileepan Anna’s face fell after listening to the speech and asked to speak. So, he was handed the microphone. “A person who spoke on this stage, had asked me to consume food or drink, this felt humiliating to me…I began this hunger strike without drinking anything…I will not revert from this aim until the end. If it is true that you adore Thileepan, then please do not compel me to drink anything. Your Thileepan has great will power and self confidence, if the Indian government do not meet my demands I will only lose my life but will not drink something to save this insignificant life, I will not back down from my aim.”

After he finished speaking the rain calmed. The numbers of people at the Nallur temple grounds partaking in hunger strikes in solidarity with Thileepan, to ensure his demands were met kept increasing as each day passed. Many people had even requested to fast unto death like Thileepan refusing food and water. It was a challenge to ignore their requests. A woman named Siva Thuraiappa from Atchuvely joined Thileepan on a third stage and begun her hunger strike.

Thileepan Anna really struggled to pass urine that night. A doctor was organised to do a check up on him, but he refused any medical attention. He was determined not to have any form of medical check ups or procedures until his death.

At 1.00am he finally fell sleep. His pulse rate was 110 and respiratory rate 24.

Fourth Day – 18th Sept 1987

The journey of his sacrifice.

Thileepan Anna’s health was beginning to deteriorate and this was evident from the pulse rate of 110 the night before.

Lieutenant Colonel Thileepan

The news of Thileepan Anna’s hunger strike travelled across the globe and phone calls started coming from European countries such as Great Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland and countries in the Middle East. Why? The news of the hunger strike caused an uprising in Tamil Nadu, India. Many country newspapers, including in Tamil Nadu had dedicated their headlines to the hunger strike in support of Thileepan Anna.

Thileepan Anna’s body seemed very weak. The scene of him withered and shrivelled up on his bed was devastating to watch. Despite this he delivered a speech to the people.

‘My beloved Tamil Eela people,

Before a flame goes out it shines bright. I can understand that I am also like this today. I can talk plenty today. Be ready to fight! Give me answers! Please do not ask me to give up on this fight. My leader and I made this joint decision. With the 650 martyrs, I will be the 651st one and will watch from above. Our lives will join yours. Do not worry about me. As my organs are losing their ability to function, I am aware that I will no longer be able to live on as a human. Our martyrs give their lives for our belief. They will follow me for our ambition. Do not stop them either. As a result of the death of 5 or 6 people no harm will be done. Let the Tamil peoples’ war erupt. I have spoken three times. All three times I have spoken with the same meaning.”

He slept throughout the whole night yesterday. Even when the clock struck nine in the morning he did not awake from his sleep. The “Naveenan” youngsters took turns to sit to his left and right and continuously fanned him.

Last night his pulse rate reached 110 beats per minute, his body has started to wither. The sun’s rays shone wide all over the earth.

His vitals were as follows:

Pulse rate: 120, Respiratory rate: 24.

Yes, his pulse rate was abnormally high. (Normal rates: Pulse rate: 72-80, respiratory rate: 16-22).

Not having consumed any water for four days it became clear the fluidity in his body had decreased. The volume and depth of the blood travelling to the heart and the lungs had decreased. Therefore, the heart and the lungs have started to overwork. Additionally, he had not passed urine over the last two days. If no urine is passed over the next two days kidney failure may begin to occur. If kidney failure were to occur it will also attack and shock the heart which could lead to death.

You could hear the prayers the people were making to the Nallur Murugan and the Amman at Naachimar temple.

Thileepan Anna woke after a long time, with a severe lack in energy to stand so he just laid. The grounds were constantly filled with people. People were continuously approaching the stage to see Thileepan Anna and then left…not a single person’s face was filled with happiness. Some mother’s couldn’t stand the terrible state of Thileepan Anna and cried inconsolably.

Father Singaraayar came to the stage to see Thileepan Anna, he was a Christian father who was imprisoned for several years and suffered numerous tortures. He also surprisingly managed to escape in 1983 when the Sinhalese brutally killed 52 Tamils in Welikada prison. Despite being a priest himself he cried at the helpless state of Thileepan Anna. He gently held Thileepan Anna’s hand. Thileepan Anna had a full hearted lengthy conversation with him despite his lack of health. The priest was well aware of Thileepan Anna’s stubbornness and determination. However, he still pleaded with Thileepan Anna to have a sip of water before continuing his hunger strike.

Thileepan Anna always admired and respected Father Singaraayar. But even so, he used his signature gentle smile as a response for his request and remained silent.

Once father Singaraayar had departed, the leader of EROS: Balakumar and the leader of the political wing of Jaffna: Para came. No matter which party someone belonged to no-one could treat them all the same as well as Thileepan Anna himself. They also compelled Thileepan Anna to drink some water at the very least. However they also received their reply with a silence.

Miss Kugasanthini and Mrs. Nallaiyya started their own fast unto death in support of Thileepan Anna. In addition there was news of 5 Tamils that had already started their own hunger strike in Valvettithurai in the newspapers. This evening the LTTE political consultant Kalanidhi Anton Balasingham met Thileepan Anna. He told Thileepan Anna how there was no reply from both the Indian Government and Indian diplomat. Yogi had also accompanied Anton Balasingham.

Yogi Anna was looking after all of Thileepan Anna’s affairs and responsibilities.

A few days prior, a one day-picketing was held by the public in front of all the camps condemning the Indian Peace Keeping Force’s discriminatory actions and the actions in favour of the Sinhalese army. Thileepan Anna spoke in front of the Jaffna Fort after ending the picketing there.

“A few centuries ago in this Jaffna Fort the Tamil flag flew high, which the Portuguese seized. From the Portuguese the Dutch and from them the British. Finally, the Sinhalese captured it from the British. The time for the Tiger flag to fly is not far away. In order to let that Tamil flag fly each one of us is sacrificing our lives. When will my part be…? Should be our question, positions are not important to us. Those that find positions to fulfil are not Tigers. There are other people here for that!”

Thileepan Anna started his fast unto death to give life to that prophecy. He was a great chess player. He won a lot of prizes during his school days. He must have known what move to make at what time in politics. It was entirely apt to begin the fast unto death to open the eyes of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who regarded non-violent peaceful protests.

If India wholeheartedly followed Gandhi’s footsteps then it must answer. Otherwise, it will not escape the eyes of the world.

Thileepan Anna’s blood pressure was measured without his knowledge.

Blood pressure reading: 100/65

Pulse Rate: 114

Respiratory rate: 25

What will India do? Why are they silent to Thileepan Anna’s ordinary demands, he isn’t even asking them to leave?

Fifth Day – 19th Sept 1987

The journey of his sacrifice.

Unlike previous days, Thileepan Anna was unable to read the daily newspapers today. Floods of people kept arriving in independent buses from the Jaffna district. However, Thileepan Anna was still covered by his blanket. He could not get up. His body was sweating terribly. The fan was spinning fast by his side. A human machine was using all its strength to operate.

As usual, the headlines in the daily newspapers were about Thileepan Anna. He was lethargic. He was melting away like a candle. His kidneys were beginning to get damaged. His heart was working intensely. If he does not hydrate, the situation will get worse and anything can happen at any time.

News that Thilakar, a member of the LTTE’s political wing had gone to India had reached. Thilakar was a part of the delegation that attended the Thimphu talks on behalf of the LTTE. But he was not invited by Rajiv Gandhi, he had gone to fulfil his usual duties.

Fate, are your hands so deadly? Is it your decision to push our innocent Thileepan Anna, who was always so active and always had a delightful smile into the abyss of torture?

What crime had he committed?

Was it a crime that he left his father and brothers behind to fight for the Tamil nation?

Was it a crime to disregard his medical education for the Tamil nation?

Was it a crime he worked tirelessly day and night for the Tamil nation?

Was it a crime that he had 14 inches of his gut cut off for the Tamil nation?

Was it a crime that he decided to fast unto death, slowly destructing himself for the Tamil nation?

What was the crime?



Lakhs of people have been shedding tears for the past five days. For whom? No one still understands the tears shed and the longing for Thileepan and the Tamil nation, why? Has humanity died in this world?

Thileepan Anna has escaped the brink of death many times. In 1983, when he was in charge of the LTTE’s Navaly area, he was talking to the general public by the Catholic Church when suddenly two trucks stopped next to him. He had realised that in the blink of an eye, he had been surrounded by the Sri Lankan army, Thileepan Anna was level-headed and remained calm. His intelligence began to work actively. The Sri Lankan army identified Thileepan Anna with information provided by a Tamil traitor and ordered him to board the vehicle. He had a small suitcase containing weapons in his hand. He was accompanied by two Sri Lankan soldiers.

As he was getting into the vehicle, he unexpectedly jumped on the army, attacked them with his suitcase and ran towards the nearby palm orchard. Dismayed by this unexpected attack, the army wondered what to do. They began shooting at Thileepan Anna. A bullet pierced through his arm. Thileepan Anna strengthened himself and continued running as bloodshed. The army could not catch him. As a result of this disappointment they unseeingly shot many civilians and left. Furthermore, Thileepan Anna was involved in a clash with the army in Valvettithurai in late 1986. But a bullet had gutted him. When he was admitted to Jaffna General Hospital, the surgeons removed a 14-inch piece of his intestine. He made a full recovery from being in the hospital for about three months. Thileepan Anna had suffered a lot for the Tamil nation. Thileepan Anna had an unwavering belief that he could achieve through peaceful means and not just through the armed struggle. For this reason, he volunteered himself for this protest even when many people tried to stop him, he did not listen.

This evening the commander in-charge of the Jaffna Fort Army Camp, Colonel Tarar of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, visited Thileepan Anna. As he walked through the crowd, many mothers were preparing themselves to throw stones at him. However the LTTE stopped them and provided him with the necessary protection whilst escorting him to the stage. Yogi Anna and others informed him that the public and members of the LTTE are in a state of emotional turmoil as Thileepan’s health has deteriorated. He left saying he would go and take appropriate action. There was relief that Thileepan Anna’s life would at least be saved by him.

Thileepan Anna fell asleep with exhaustion that day.