TYOUK held a food drive to collect preservable food to donate to the Trussel Trust Foundation in remembrance of Lt. Col. Thileepan.

Lt. Col. Thileepan was one of the political wing leaders of the LTTE who fasted to death in 1987 to protest against the Sri Lankan government and to ask for help by the Indian government to meet demands which would benefit the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. He died on the 26th of September after starting his hunger strike on the 15th of September going 12 days without food and water.

The Trussel Trust is a nationwide network of food banks which provide emergency food and support for people locked in poverty while campaigning to end the need for food banks in the UK. The organisation supports more than 1200 food bank centres in the UK to make sure people in crisis get a minimum of three balanced meals a day.