TYO UK and British Tamil students begin commemorative events as Maaveerar week commences

The Tamil Youth Organisation (TYO) United Kingdom and 29 University Tamil societies held a virtual Maaveerar (great heroes) week commencement event on Friday 20th November 2020. The event premiered live via the TYO YouTube channel, website and Zoom webinar.



The event began with the hoisting of the national flag of Tamil Eelam at City University London by the City Tamil Society president Vidusan Jeevakumar. This was followed by a moment of silence and the lighting of lamps in memory of the thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting for the freedom of the Eelam Tamil nation.

The performances began with a moving poem recital by the committee members of the Greenwich University Tamil Society. Followed by a poignant dance performance by students of the University of East Anglia. Students of Kings College London and Brunel University London paid their tributes through musical performances. A reminder of the importance the youth played in the struggle for liberation through Hertfordshire University’s poem. Followed by the touching singing performance by Nottingham University students who beautifully echoed the Tamil nation’s love for the thousands of maaveerar. The finale was provided by City University London, a powerful performance, showcasing the stark reality, Genocide can never be forgotten.

The TYO speech was delivered by Saumya. TYO resolved to continue fighting against the injustice, discrimination and genocide brought upon the Eelam Tamil nation by the Sri Lankan state. She ended her speech by saying:

“By doing this we will answer our Thalaivar’s call in 2008 where he urged the youth to unite and continue their efforts to achieve Tamileelam. In 2008, Thalaivar said ‘I would request Tamils, in whatever part of the world that they may live in to raise their voices, firmly and with determination, in support of the freedom struggle of their brothers and sisters in Tamil Eelam.’”

FULL VIDEO

The unity shown by the youth as they saluted the great heroes gives hope that the liberation flame has truly been passed onto another generation.

Here is a list of the 29 University Tamil Societies that participated in the event.

