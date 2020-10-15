20th Amendment of SL Constitution

Constitutional change What this means?

Constitutional Council (CC) replaced by Parliamentary Council (PC) -Increased powers for PM -PK members of parliament only – allies of PM –Limited representation

Independent Commissions introduced by 19th amendment will be abolished -President has power to appoint and remove members of Public Service Commission – affects independence of commission -Undermining the independence of the public service

No mention of Right to Information Commission -President will appoint members into RTI –Lack of independence

Audit Service Commission and National Procurement Commission abolished -These are important institutions that tackled bribery and corruption

Presidential immunity -PM will have full immunity -No fundamental rights petition can be filed against him -Immune from civil and criminal proceedings

Dissolving Parliament -President can dissolve parliament at his will after one year – remove PM and cabinet –Removes representation -Parliament will act in favour of PM to avoid parliament dissolution

No limitations to cabinet minister and deputy ministers -There is no limit to appointments which can lead to large number of ministers that are not to important –Lack of representation –Financial burden on public –Reduces effectiveness of parliament to act as a check

Urgent Bills reintroduced -President can refer bills to supreme court for bulls to be passed within 24-72 hours -This will be hidden from public eye

Gazetted bills challenge -Gazetted bills to be challenged goes from 2 weeks to one week -Reduces the time period in which the public is notices the proposed law, before it can be passed in parliament

Dual citizens in parliament –Dual citizens are no longer disqualified from contesting in elections -Citizens of ither countries will be involved in law making procedures