TYO UK proudly presents the 10th annual Katka Kasadara Competition

Tamil, a language that is not only a beautiful linguistic, but also known as one of the oldest living languages in the world. It was declared as a classical language back in 2004 by UNESCO.



To celebrate our mother language, Tamil Youth OrganisationUnited Kingdom had initiated Katka Kasadara back in 2010 with it being the first of its kind in London, UK. The Tamil language competition consisted of four regional competitions, which were held, in North East, North West, South East and South West London. With countless number of talented children, it is always a challenging decision to choose the best amongst them; nevertheless, the winners from the regionals then went on to compete with each other at the finals.

TYO UK are honoured to have successfully presented the 10thannual Katka Kasadara competition finals at Highgatehill Murugan Temple on Sunday 23rd February 2020, where many youngsters between the ages of 4 and 15 recited Thirukkural’s, Aathisoodi’s and Tholkappiam’s to mark International Mother Language Day.

The celebratory 10th anniversary of Katka Kasadara also included a Tamil knowledge quiz, which was held for the participants aged between 8 and 15. The children were split into three groups and quizzed about the Tamil language itself as well as about our national identity; it was a great way to interact with the minors and appreciate how much knowledge they had about our identity and language. In addition, all the children were also involved in an activity, which consisted of discovering the first letter of their name; once the letter had been originated, the children had to write their name on it, the youngsters were then able to take the letter home as a keepsake.

TYO UK as well as many of those who had attended the finals do really appreciate the efforts and the courage the participants have. As a token of gratitude all the individuals who took part were awarded with certificates, with the winners of the regionals receiving medals also. Further to this the finalists were also acknowledged with trophies for their accomplishment and also to encourage them.

Yet, it is fair to say that all the children who took part had taken pride of their mother tongue. We would like to take this moment to thank our main sponsor for the event Goshin Isshinryu Karate Association, our food sponsor Sambal Express and Nathalaya Academy of Rhythmic Arts for their generous support. As well as all of those who had participated in this year’s Katka Kasadara and their parents. We wish thechildren all the best of luck in all that they do!

To conclude, listed below are the winners of the 10thanniversary Katka Kasadara competition:

5 AND UNDER AGE GROUP WINNERS:

1st: Shakana Premkumar

2nd: Vivega Kamaleswaran

3rd: Karnika Patkunan

4th: Aksheka Kokularuban

AGE 6 WINNERS:

1st: Akshaya Janaarthanan

2nd: Aathiran Srimurugan

3rd: Aathira Xraja

4th: Kabista Suthakaran

AGE 7 WINNERS:

1st: Maathumai Jesudas

2nd: Venpa Kamaleswaran

3rd: Sai Sudharshana Sathishkumar

4th: Sai Sudharshan Sathishkumar

AGES 8 TO 9 WINNERS:

1st: Oviya Sivaganesh

2nd: Akshaya Kandeepan

3rd: Maanasi Sutharshan

4th: Eelavan Srivarathan

AGES 10 TO 12 WINNERS:

1st: Krishnajan Kathirkamanathan

2nd: Suruthy Srivarathan

3rd: Lithurshaa Balachandran

4th: Marnnasha Mugunthan

AGES 13 TO 15 WINNERS:

1st: Aayagi Thavarasakumaran

2nd: Jeshvin Jesudas

3rd: Arani Roobaraj