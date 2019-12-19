General

Tamileelam played against East Turkistan, winning an impressive 5 – 0 victory

updated on

It’s that time of the year again where our very own Tamileelam football team will be taking part in the qualifying match for the CONIFA World Football Cup 2020. “What exactly is the CONIFA world cup?” you may ask. Well, it’s a global acting non-profit organisation that supports representatives of international football teams from de-facto nations, regions, minority peoples and sports isolated territories – in other words, the perfect opportunity for aspiring Tamil footballers to compete officially as a Tamileelam football team without controversy.

This year’s competitive team comprises of individuals exhibiting top quality skills around the globe from countries such as France, UK, Canada, Swiss, Germany and Norway who will all be travelling to the Netherlands to compete. On 21 December 2019, they will be playing against West Papua, a province in Indonesia.

Most recently our Tamileelam FA played against East Turkistan, winning an impressive 5 – 0 victory. To find out more about this match, check them out on their

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/TamileelamFA/

Don’t forget to give them a ‘like’ to show your support and keep updated with their progress – particularly with such a strong start, we can only expect more.

We will be rooting for you boys!

