15th year – Thank you TYO UK for giving me the opportunity to learn more about my homeland Tamil Eelam – Akilan

I was introduced to TYO UK through the NW London branch, over a decade ago. TYO has helped me learn more about Eelam. Outside of Eelam, not a lot people get to celebrate traditions and follow it but TYO has showed me the culture, festivals and the history of my race. For that, I am forever grateful. I feel honoured and proud that I was part of TYO. It has taught me a lot in terms of self discipline, raising funds for charity, being involved in public shows and has helped improve my communication skills. I encouraged more Tamil youngsters to be involved, especially during the 2009 Parliament square protests.

I helped spread awareness of the genocide of Eelam Tamils to the British public and learnt how to explain it to them through the workshops TYO UK ran. We were giving out leaflets every day on the high streets of London and parliament square during the 2009 genocide of Tamils.

Thank you TYO UK for giving me the opportunity to learn more about my homeland Tamil Eelam.

Akilan

